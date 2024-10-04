Central Florida teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior with a student

The AP World History teacher and assistant girls soccer coach, Richard Colon, age 55, has been with the Seminole County school district for almost 30 years.

Lake Mary High School’s principal placed Colon on administrative leave as soon as the school received a tip about the inappropriate behavior. Colon allegedly shared obscene material with a minor and used a computer to seduce children.





Parents and guardians are both disturbed and outraged.

A message was sent to parents guardians to assure them that the allegation will be taken seriously and handled quickly. It reads, “The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools.”

School officials plan to fully cooperate with law enforcement through their investigation.





Colon was arrested Thursday evening and will appear in court today.

