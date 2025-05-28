Local

Central Florida sizzles with scorching heat Wednesday as storm chances stick around

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is in for a steamy and stormy week as temperatures soar into the 90s.

The muggy conditions will make it feel even hotter, with heat index values climbing to 99 to 102 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon will bring another round of sea breeze storms, with heavy pockets of rain and active lightning posing the biggest concerns.

Rain and storm chances will persist every day through the rest of the week, fueled by humid air across the region.

An approaching front will boost those chances even further on Thursday and Friday, potentially bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Residents should keep umbrellas handy and stay weather-aware, especially in the afternoons.

