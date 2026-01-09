Central Florida Schools Increase Campus Security After Online Threat Goes Viral

SANFORD, Fla. — A viral social media threat has led to an increased security presence on Seminole County Public Schools’ campuses.

A message was sent to SCPS families and staff this morning regarding the threat. The message describes the video, which SCPS was made aware of through several SpeakOut hotline tips.

The video allegedly shows “an individual wearing a mask and making vague statements referencing ‘schools and educational institutions.’”

SCPS made it clear that the video does not directly mention or threaten Seminole County Public schools, nor any specific “country, state, county, school, school system, or educational institution,” and that any increased security presence is “out of an abundance of caution.”

Federal law enforcement agencies are, according to SCPS, actively investigating the origin of the video.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” the SCPS message said.

Orange County Public School officials say they are unaware of “any social media video posing a threat to OCPS,” but that precautions are being taken.

“The district maintains a high level of security protocols on our campuses each and every day to protect our students and staff,” an official said. “District Police will continue to monitor the situation in Seminole County.”

