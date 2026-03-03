Local

Central Florida man among 6 U.S. service members killed in Operation Epic Fury

By Laurel Lee
Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida
The Pentagon is publicly identifying four of the six American U.S. service members killed in the opening hours of the war with Iran.

Among them is Captain Cody A Khork of Winter Haven, Florida.

He was 35 years old.

The other names released include Sgt. First Class Noah L Tiejens, of Bellevue, Nebraska, Sgt First Class Nicole M Amor, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota and Specialist Declan Coady of West Des Moines, Iowa.

ABC reports all of the soldiers belong to a unit called the 103rd Sustained Command which were support forces.

The DOW says they died on Sunday in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, “during an unmanned aircraft system attack.”

