Central Florida heat wave continues with higher storm chances on the horizon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another heat advisory has been issued for Monday, ahead of what will be the fourth day in a row of triple-digit heat indices.

Every county in Central Florida is under a heat advisory, which will begin at noon and last until 6 p.m.

Unlike Sunday, we will see potential for more widespread showers across our region.

Up to an inch of rain will be possible in the strongest storms, but these will be few and far between.

Better rain chances and cooler temperatures will be returning for Tuesday.

We will continue to monitor the projected rain totals as a low-pressure center moves into the area.

Early estimates could bring us as much as three to four inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday.

Another round of heat is expected for next weekend.

