Central Florida graduation rates reach a record high

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida set a new record for high school graduation rates, with more than 92% of students graduating in the last school year, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Many counties, including those in Central Florida, saw increases in their graduation rates.

Some counties even saw record-breaking rates, like Orange and Osceola Counties.

“Florida’s historic graduation rate reflects the power of Governor DeSantis’ strong leadership, clear expectations, and unwavering commitment to student success,” said Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.“These achievements demonstrate what can be accomplished when we uphold rigorous standards, provide robust support to schools, and prepare every student for success beyond graduation.”

The following counties saw increases from the previous school year:

Brevard County- 92.7% (Previous- 89.8%)

Flagler County- 89.5% (Previous- 89%)

Lake County- 93% (Previous- 91.7%

Marion County- 84.7% (Previous- 80.3%)

Orange County- 92.7% (New Record) (Previous- 89.3%)

(Previous- 89.3%) Osceola County- 91.1% (New Record) (Previous- 88.8%)

(Previous- 88.8%) Seminole County- 94.4% (Previous- 91.8%)

Sumter County- 95.4% (Previous- 92.2%)

Volusia County- 95.6% (Previous- 93.7%)

