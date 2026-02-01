CENTRAL FLORIDA — We are still on weather alert through Monday morning due to extreme cold in Central Florida.

Central Florida still has multiple warnings in effect for this cold weather.

The wind has finally settled enough that a wind advisory is no longer necessary. That said, we are likely to still see some breezes up to 20 mph through tomorrow afternoon. This will lead to lower wind chills during the morning hours.

Central Florida Freeze Warning continues as extreme cold carries into Monday Freeze alerts persist tonight with lows in the upper 20s in Orlando and below freezing in Ocala, The Villages, and Palm Coast

Another freeze warning has been issued for all of Central Florida again tonight due to extreme temperatures.

Some areas in Central Florida, including Ocala, The Villages, and Palm Coast, could once again fall below freezing before midnight.

Orlando, Sanford, Kissimmee, and others are still expected to reach the upper 20s.

The wind chill will remain a factor. Marion, Flagler, and portions of Lake and Sumter counties could still see wind chills in the teens early tomorrow morning.

It will still be cold in Orlando; however, the wind chill will not be nearly as extreme as on Sunday morning. It could still fall to the mid-20s early Monday morning.

Make sure to check on any vulnerable neighbors, bring outdoor pets inside, cover any exposed pipes, run pool pumps, and cover any sensitive plants.

Temperatures will begin to rebound midday Monday. They will still remain well below average.

Early Tuesday morning could feature another freeze for a handful of Central Florida communities, but the vast majority of the region should be near 40 for a low by early Wednesday morning.

Another front will bring our next rain chance Thursday. No severe weather is expected.

