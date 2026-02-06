Central Florida forecast: Sunshine and warming trend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents will see lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s on Friday.

Dry conditions and gusty winds have also prompted a warning against outdoor burning.

A cold snap that started Thursday afternoon is beginning to move out, and temperatures are forecast to have a steady climb.

After a chilly start to Friday, a warming trend is expected to bring temperatures near 70 degrees through the weekend.

However, a lack of rain over the next seven days is expected to worsen ongoing drought conditions across the region.

Lows Friday night are expected to drop into the 40s and low 50s across our area.

The warming trend is forecast to continue through next week. Weather forecasters expect temperatures to reach the 80s by the middle of next week.

