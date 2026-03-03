Central Florida forecast: Sunshine, breezes, and some coastal rain on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can expect a warm and partly sunny Tuesday, with breezy conditions and a chance of fast-moving showers, particularly along the coastline.

Temperatures will range from the mid-70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and low 80s inland.

As the week progresses, these onshore winds may bring more showers further inland.

The onshore winds will also bring the possibility of a few fast-moving showers.

These rain clouds are expected to stay primarily along the coastline throughout Tuesday.

