Central Florida Fairgrounds ups security after shooting death of Lake County teacher’s aide

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly shooting is prompting leaders at the Central Florida Fairgrounds to step up security.

It comes after 35-year-old Veronica Ramirez was shot and killed in the flea market parking area of the fairgrounds after the fair closed on Saturday.

According to the Lake County School District, Ramirez was a teacher’s assistant at Sorrento Elementary School and had been employed with the district since 2019.

Ramirez’ family didn’t want to relive the trauma of the shooting in an on-camera interview but told Channel 9 they believe their daughter was at the “wrong place, wrong time” when she was shot.

Ramirez’ mother said it was “one of life’s injustices” that her daughter is no longer here today. They were together at the time of the shooting and had been enjoying family time at the fairgrounds before gunshots rung out around 10:30 pm Saturday.

According to leaders with the Central Florida Fair, fairgrounds staff has been cooperating with OPD on the investigation.

“OPD is still investigating, so we don’t have a lot of information. From what we’re being told it’s an isolated event,” said Michael Tipton, President of the Central Florida Fair.

But Tipton said this upcoming weekend, there will be both a larger OPD presence and more hired security patrolling the fairgrounds.

He also added that the fair has invested in more advanced metal detectors and more than 20 surveillance cameras over the last year.

“We take security very seriously,” said Tipton, “We spent a lot of money this year investing in equipment to enhance our security. We know the reputation the fair’s had in the past.”

Tipton told Channel 9 the shooting has kept him and his staff awake at night, but added that he doesn’t believe they could have done more to prevent the tragedy since they already work with OPD and two private security companies all their events.

“I don’t feel like there’s anything, we could have done more, anything that could have prevented something that might have come from outside the property, into the property,” said Tipton.

Channel 9 noted OPD was present after the fair opened at 4 p.m. Monday.

Police identify woman shot to death near Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando (Sam Martello, WFTV.com/WFTV)

An additional OPD surveillance camera was added to the property as well.

Eyewitness News reached out to OPD for updates on the case and is waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact OPD or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

