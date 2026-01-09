Central Florida Event Calendar for MLK Day and Black History Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Black History Month approaches, Central Florida is gearing up to celebrate the legacies of Black leaders through events that, in the words of the Orange County government, “foster unity and connectivity.”

From networking expositions and parades to luncheons and days of service, there are plenty of ways for you and your family to get involved in your local community.

ORANGE COUNTY

The first Orange County Dr. Martin Luther King Initiative, created by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, looks to commemorate Dr. King’s “lifelong commitment to civil rights, nonviolence, and justice for all.”

The event calendar kicks off January 13 with the Orange County Annual MLK Proclamation Presentation, followed by the Annual MLK Commemorative Luncheon on January 16.

On January 17, both Orlando Jaycees and the City of Eatonville will host parades, with Orlando’s beginning at 10 AM, and Eatonville’s commencing at 2 PM.

The annual Black History Month Proclamation will be on January 27. Just three days later, the Zora Neale Hurston Festival begins. The festival, a “signature 3-day celebration of heritage, creativity, and community” in celebration of the famed writer, will include artists, performances, food, and cultural exhibits for all ages.

One of the program’s signature events, the Youth Networking Expo, will take place February 28 at Barnett Park, starting at 1 PM. Presented in conjunction with Black Men Build, the Expo will “provide students with a realistic view of life after graduation,” along with “practical advice for planning their future.” Those interested in participating in the expo can register now.

Other February offerings in Orange County include the Orange County Regional History Center Black History Committee Lunch on the Lawn, and the MLK AA Renaissance Youth Series.

For the full calendar of events, visit the Orange County MLK Initiative’s website.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

On January 17, the City of Kissimmee will host the 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration, “a time to gather as one community, honoring diversity, togetherness, and the spirit of Dr. King’s legacy” through live music, food, art, and photo opportunities. The event is set to take place at Kissimmee Lakefront Park, starting at 12 PM.

The Osceola Magic NBA G League team is set to host their Black History Month Celebration during their matchup against the South Bay Lakers on February 2 at Silver Spurs Arena. Tickets start at $22, and you can even receive a free hat!

And on February 21, join the Osceola NAACP at Chambers Park for their Black History Month Celebration. Enjoy live music, food, and “engaging activities that showcase the rich cultural heritage and achievements of African Americans.” The “fun-filled celebration” starts at 1 PM.

