Central Florida community gathers for Pulse Remembrance Ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla.- On Thursday evening, families of victims, survivors, and the public gathered at the first united Methodist church of Orlando.

This was the second year the city of Orlando hosted the event.

The service included an invocation, and music performances from the Orlando Gay Chorus and Central Florida Community Arts.

Orlando city leaders Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan left their remarks about how the community has overcome this traumatic event.

WDBO had the chance to speak with Orange County Commissioner Kelly Semrad and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at Orlando Gay Chorus, Sean Mundyschein.

