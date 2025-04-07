Central Florida celebrates Lake Eola’s annual Spring Fiesta

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thirty-six years of the City of Orlando’s longest-running tradition, Spring Fiesta in the Park, celebrates its last day on Sunday.

Channel 9 proudly sponsors the Annual Spring Fiesta in Lake Eola, which is hosted annually by the City of Orlando. Festival goers can see the work of world-class artists and enjoy various crafts, food, and cultures.

Lake Eola Park is located at 195 N Rosalind Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. The general location of the festival festivities is shown on the map below.

The beauty of the spring season is here and the festival offers local communities the chance to get outside and have a great time with others. Don’t be shy to bring out the family and take a nice stroll through the heart of downtown Orlando.

Lake Eola's Annual Spring Fiesta One of the the City's longest running traditions comes to a close on Sunday.

Admission to the event is free as you stroll around Lake Eola and browse hundreds of unique artists, craft booths, food vendors, the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone and more.

Attendees can also enjoy some live entertainment and music.

