Central Florida braces for widespread freeze as powerful cold front moves through

ORLANDO, Fla. — A strong cold front will bring some of the coldest air in years to parts of Central Florida.

The winter front is moving through our area on Thursday morning and will clear by the afternoon.

After the system passes, Central Florida will start a major cooldown.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for nearly all of Central Florida, except areas east of Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

The Freeze Warning is expected to be in place from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday.

Widespread freezing temperatures are anticipated by Friday morning, with many areas forecasted to see temperatures fall below freezing.

Wind chill factors will add to the cold, with expected conditions in the upper 20s early Friday morning, making it feel even colder than the actual temperature.

Friday afternoon is predicted to be sunny, with high temperatures reaching the 50s and low 60s.

This warm-up follows a chilly start for many communities throughout Central Florida as the winter front progresses.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to rebound into the low 70s, bringing a brief respite from the cold.

However, by Sunday, another cold front will sweep through the region.

Many residents will wake to temperatures in the 30s again on Monday and Tuesday mornings following the second cold front.

