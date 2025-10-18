Censured Palm Bay councilman plans to sue city

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay City Council voted 3-2 Thursday night to censure Councilman Chandler Langevin for a series of recent social media comments about the country’s Indian population.

Council members said Langevin’s online remarks were inappropriate for a public official, though the councilman defended them as part of a broader discussion about immigration policy.

“The number one issue of everyday Americans is immigration and border security,” Langevin said. “But it’s not just illegal immigration. Legal immigration is being exploited at record numbers, and this has direct impacts on our city as much as anywhere else in the country.”

In addition to the formal censure, the council voted to restrict Langevin’s participation in city business.

Langevin’s attorney, Anthony Sabatini, argues the council went too far and now plans to sue the city of Palm Bay in federal court on behalf of his client.

“Under the U.S. Constitution and the Florida Constitution, government cannot punish or limit any person who has a right to a forum just because they don’t like their views,” Sabatini said.

Sabatini warned that Palm Bay and its taxpayers could now face costly federal litigation.

“Because we have to sue, and we will win, they’ll be stuck under federal law with the attorney’s fees for Councilmember Langevin,” he said. “He begged them not to waste taxpayers’ money, but the politicians won’t pay. The people of Palm Bay will pay.”

The city of Palm Bay declined to comment Friday afternoon, citing the pending legal action.

