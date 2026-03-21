Celebrate National Library Week with Orange County Library System

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Library System will celebrate National Library Week from April 19 to April 25, featuring community programs, author events, and film festival opportunities.

The system, which serves 1.5 million residents in Orlando, will offer incentives for new library cardholders and highlight regional resources throughout the week.

The celebration centers around the theme “You Bee-long at the Library.”

Residents who sign up for a new library card during the week can receive a prize pack including tickets to WonderWorks and a treat from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice while supplies last.

Program highlights during the week include an accordion book craft at the North Orange branch on Monday, April 20. The South Trail branch will host a reading list event titled “To Be Read” on Thursday, April 23, to discuss popular books from 2026. Health and wellness programming includes senior line dancing at the Fairview Shores branch on Friday, April 24.

The 19th Annual Southwest Author Series is scheduled for Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Southwest branch. Bestselling author Tess Gerritsen, known for the “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Martini club” series, will be the featured guest. Gerritsen will discuss her recent works, “The Summer Guests” and “The Spy Coast.” Doors for the event, presented in partnership with the Rotary Club of Dr. Phillips, open at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a book sale and signing.

The Melrose Film Festival is currently accepting entries through May 1, highlighting the work of filmmakers from across the world. Categories for the festival include AI shorts, animated shorts, documentaries, micro short films and short films. All entries must be 10 minutes or less and adhere to festival regulations. While the festival accepts submissions from all filmmakers, those based in Florida can submit one film at no cost.

OCLS currently operates 15 locations and provides a range of online resources, including homework help and language-learning programs. The library system is expanding its reach throughout 2026 with the planned addition of two new locations and a mobile library to serve more residents.

Click here for more events happening at the Orange County Library System.

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