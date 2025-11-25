Cast Your Vote

The brand-new United Football League (UFL) team, the Orlando Storm, is giving sports fans a chance to help create the team’s identity by voting for their new mascot design and name.

The United Football League is asking fans to pick the new mascot for the Orlando Storm ahead of the 2026 season.

Voters can choose from three final concepts: Human-Storm Hero, Bobcat and Weather God. Voting is open now through Dec 7th.

According to their website, those who cast their vote will be entered for a chance to win tickets to the team’s first home game of the season.

UFL will begin its third season with 8 teams on March 27, 2026. This will be the first-ever season for The Storm.

