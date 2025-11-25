Cast Your Vote

Local

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
Orlando Storm (UFL/Orlando Storm)
The brand-new United Football League (UFL) team, the Orlando Storm, is giving sports fans a chance to help create the team’s identity by voting for their new mascot design and name.

Voters can choose from three final concepts: Human-Storm Hero, Bobcat and Weather God. Voting is open now through Dec 7th.

Choose a mascot that’s going to bring all the energy!

According to their website, those who cast their vote will be entered for a chance to win tickets to the team’s first home game of the season.

UFL will begin its third season with 8 teams on March 27, 2026. This will be the first-ever season for The Storm.

