Canadians are holding the line on sweeping ban on U.S. booze

A recent survey found that almost three-quarters of Canadians continue to support boycotts of American alcohol brands in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs and trade wars.

The president’s threats and actions have fueled a sense of patriotism in Canada, with provinces like Quebec and Ontario removing U.S. spirits and wines from their stores.

Sales of American wine to Canada have plummeted by 91 percent since 2024, prompting individual brands like Jack Daniel’s and Jim Beam to experience significant declines.

Wine sales are also down 84 percent and spirits are down 56 percent there in October alone.

Despite pressure from the White House to lift the bans, Canadians remain steadfast in their support for local products and are less likely to purchase other U.S.-made goods.

Additionally, Canadians are taking fewer trips to the U.S., signaling a broader trend of distancing from American products and travel as long as Trump remains in office.

