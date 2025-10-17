Local

California extradition ordered for Florida suspect in massive Palisades Fire

California extradition ordered for Florida suspect in massive Palisades Fire The central Florida man charged with starting the massive Palisades Fire will soon be taken back to California.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The central Florida man charged with starting the massive Palisades Fire will soon be taken back to California.

Federal court documents that Jonathan Rinderknecht has been ordered to appear in the central district of California.

He originally had a hearing scheduled in Orlando Friday, but attorneys have requested its cancelation.

Rinderknecht, 29, was arrested last week near his home in Melbourne.

He has been indicted on charges including property destruction by fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire.

The fire led to the deaths of 12 people and was one of the most destructive in Los Angeles history, burning more than 23,000 acres and destroying nearly 7,000 structures.

It is not yet clear when he will leave Florida.

