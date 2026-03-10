Caleb Lukas Joins Scott Anez for an Exclusive Interview on How to Revive Your Yard

Caleb Lukas from Lukas Nursery in Oviedo shares a few tips and tricks to ensure your green is looking clean for the months ahead.

In the interview, Lukas explains that the full moon on March 3 is the most telling sign for planters to prune their garden, knowing there won’t be any heavy frosts or freezes coming soon.

After pruning, Lukas advises using two types of fertilizer to recover lawns from previous freezes- Fertilome root stimulator and slow release granular fertilizer.

In terms of trimming Lukas says to cut “no more than a third of the plant.”

But that gauge may need to adjust from any cold weather damage, cutting closer to the ground is a risk some gardeners may need to take in order to see potential of the plant growing back.

Lukas emphasizes that plants should be thoroughly watered in order for them to recover properly, especially with spring being a drought period for Central Florida.

