CAIR Deputy Director speaks with WDBO after group labeled ‘terror organization’ by Gov. DeSantis

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis introduced an executive order that designed the Muslim Brother Hood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as ‘foreign terrorist organizations’.

The Deputy Direct of CAIR, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, joined Scott Anez on Tuesday to discuss the designation by the state, which follows a similar designation by the state of Texas, and more.

CAIR was found in 1994 and according to their website, their mission is to ‘enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.’

They also claim on their site that they do not receive funding from foreign organizations or governments and that the majority of their funding comes from ‘generous people of different faiths and backgrounds across America.’ The group has threated a lawsuit against the governor’s order.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY



Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.



Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these… pic.twitter.com/2s48yYfEg7 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 8, 2025

In the governor’s executive order he charges the group as an ‘unindicted co-conspirator by the United States Government in the largest terrorism financing case in American history,...’

