Bus catches fire near Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everyone aboard what appears to be a Universal Orlando passenger bus escaped injury after the vehicle caught fire.

It happened Friday morning on Universal Boulevard near Epic Boulevard just west of Epic Universe.

Orlando County firefighters confirm the bus fire was fully involved. The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries.

Firefighters say two buses were impacted.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group