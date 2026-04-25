Burn ban now in effect across Seminole County as wildfire risk rises

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has issued a countywide burn ban as dry conditions increase wildfire risk across the area.

County officials said the burn ban took effect Friday after the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures wildfire potential, reached 500.

Under county code, a burn ban is automatically triggered when drought conditions reach that threshold and no measurable rainfall is expected.

The ban applies to both unincorporated Seminole County and all municipalities within the county.

Officials said outdoor burning that is not permitted by the Florida Forest Service is prohibited, including:

bonfires

campfires

burning yard debris

County officials said above-ground charcoal, gas and electric grills are still allowed, along with barrel-style barbecue smokers.

Residents are being urged to fully extinguish charcoal after cooking and avoid grilling near wooded areas.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the drought index stays below 500 for seven consecutive days or until county officials lift the order.

Wildfire safety reminders

Seminole County fire officials recommend residents:

clear dead vegetation and flammable materials at least 30 feet from homes

remove leaves and debris from roofs and gutters

prepare an emergency plan if living near wooded areas

use caution with cigarettes and outdoor cooking equipment

Residents can report burn ban violations through the county’s citizen engagement line.

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