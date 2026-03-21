Bunnell Police Department charges woman with felony theft for fuel card fraud

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Bunnell Police Department arrested a 33-year-old woman on Thursday, March 19, 2026, following an investigation into the fraudulent use of employer fuel cards.

The investigation into Kenyetta Victoria Clay’s activity began on Feb. 18, 2026, after BPD received a complaint regarding unauthorized transactions. The report involved fleet fuel cards assigned to the SMA Healthcare Project Warm facility located in Bunnell.

Clay was employed as a behavioral health technician with SMA Healthcare at the time of the alleged crimes. Detectives reported that she used fleet fuel cards on multiple occasions to purchase fuel for her personal vehicle.

Investigations revealed a total of 32 fraudulent transactions that occurred between Jan. 3, 2025, and Jan. 21, 2026.

The unauthorized transactions totaled $1,277.26. To establish the case, detectives reviewed surveillance video footage, fuel account records, internal business documents, and witness statements.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Dawn Nichols signed the arrest warrant charging Clay with felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and grand theft.

Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon emphasized the department’s commitment to investigating workplace theft and maintaining accountability.

“Fraud is theft, plain and simple,” Brannon said. “When someone abuses an employer’s trust for personal gain, we will investigate and bring the case before the court. This arrest reflects solid police work and our commitment to protecting victims and holding offenders accountable.”

Following the warrant, Clay turned herself in at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. The court set her bond at $2,500 for each felony charge, totaling $5,000. Clay was released from custody after posting the required bond.

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