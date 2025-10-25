Titusville police seek help to identify person seen taking photos near schools

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was observed near Titusville High School on Wednesday, October 22.

The person was observed walking into the high school parking lot and taking photos of the ground and sections of the campus from outside the fence.

“We are working closely with Brevard Public Schools and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to identify this individual and ensure the continued safety of our students and staff,” said Detective Sergeant Bryan Nelson of the Titusville Police Department.

The individual is described as a lighter-skinned person, possibly male, wearing a dark, knee-length overcoat and walking with a hunched posture.

Detectives aim to identify and speak with this person to understand their intentions, but there’s no indication they pose an immediate threat to students, staff, or the community.

The Titusville Police Department is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity or location to contact them at (321) 264-7800.

Alternatively, they can remain anonymous by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

TPD also requests that surrounding businesses and residents near Titusville High School check their security cameras and contact them if this individual is seen on surveillance systems.

