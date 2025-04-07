FAA is being called to investigate after a helicopter crashed in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A helicopter reportedly crashed on Sunday morning in Rockledge near the McKnight family sports complex.

Channel 9 went to the fields, where we spoke to a man who lives in that neighborhood. From the scene, we witnessed two people being taken to the hospital.

On the map below, you can view the general area of the crash scene location.

The Rockledge police department tells us the FAA is being notified of the crash.

There are no additional details to report at this time. Check back with Channel 9, and we will provide updates accordingly.

