Brevard County Parrish Healthcare Center is temporarily closing due to HVAC failures

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Parrish Healthcare Center at Titus Landing in Brevard County is temporarily closed because of HVAC system failures, which pose a risk to patients and staff.

Operations at the center will be relocated to other Parrish Healthcare facilities by Monday, August 4, as the company addresses the HVAC issues.

“The health and safety of our patients and Care Partners remains our highest priority,” said Parrish Healthcare President/CEO George Mikitarian.

Parrish Healthcare notified The Inland Group of HVAC issues in February. Temporary cooling was installed, but no fix timeline has been given. Parrish has sued the landlord over the persistent problems.

“While we have initiated legal proceedings against the landlord, we cannot wait for the lawyers to do what is necessary when the health and well-being of our patients and employees are at stake,” said Mikitarian.

Patients are being contacted and their appointments are being rescheduled at different locations within the Parrish Healthcare system. They can contact their provider either by calling the same phone number, 321-268-6868, or through the online patient portal.

Officials with the Parrish Healthcare team state that they will continue to prioritize the safety of patients and employees amidst ongoing legal actions against the landlord.

