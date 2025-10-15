Brevard County man returns stolen car after finding 1-year-old in back seat, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said a man was arrested after taking a car with a child inside from a gas station.

Investigators said William Mullis took a woman’s vehicle on Tuesday without permission while she was inside the store.

Deputies said Mullis soon discovered a 1-year-old child in the backseat.

According to a report, Mullis then returned the car to the same area where he had taken it.

Video footage from the gas station shows Mullis exiting the vehicle and walking away after returning it, officials said.

Deputies later located Mullis on Canaveral Groves Boulevard in Cocoa, where he was arrested.

Mullis was taken to Brevard County Jail without incident, and the child was unharmed in the ordeal.

He was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.

