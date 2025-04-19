Brevard County man free on bond after murder conviction set aside

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After more than two decades in custody, Jeffrey Abramowski posted a $50,000 bond.

A Brevard County judge set aside the verdict and sentence in his second-degree murder conviction on Thursday.

Abramowski told us, “Just glad to be free after 23 years, an innocent man sitting in a prison cell for 23 years, missing the people I love the most, my family, my children, and my grandchildren who I never got to meet.”

In 2006, Abramowski was found guilty of the 2002 murder of a friend, Cortney Crandall.

The elderly man was bludgeoned to death. Abramowski’s attorney discovered evidence that called his original conviction into question.

Private DNA testing on the hammer and iron prosecutors believe were the murder weapons revealed two unknown profiles. One of those profiles excluded Abramowski.

However, prosecutors say the defendant’s DNA was found under a fingernail on the victim’s right hand.

Abramowski is still charged with second-degree murder. His attorney, Kevin McCann, said, “We have to face those murder charges, and we will prepare as much as we need to prepare, but I do expect that that case will be dismissed at some point.”

On Thursday, the State Attorney’s Office told us it will prepare for trial but may extend a plea offer to the defendant and counsel.

The office added, it will consult and inform the family of the murder victim, Cortney Crandall, throughout the process including any plea offer.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group