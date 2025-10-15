Breezy and warm Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents can expect a warm and breezy afternoon on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Morning temperatures started in the 60s, providing a comfortable beginning to the day.

As the day progresses, northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph will contribute to the breezy conditions, with gustier winds expected near local beaches.

The weather setup on Wednesday may lead to a few fast-moving coastal showers.

