Local

Breeze Airways announces new Orlando to Key West flight

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Breeze Airways
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Premium leisure carrier Breeze Airways announced today it will begin a new, nonstop service between Orlando International Airport and Key West International Airport.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The announcement comes after Silver Airways abruptly cancelled all flights out of MCO last week. Silver was the airports 27th largest airline by passenger count in 2024 with routes between Pensacola, Key West, The Bahamas, and Ft. Lauderdale.

READ: Silver Airways quits Orlando, cancels all flights

Breeze Airways, in a statement, announced they will be conducting flights between the popular in-state route four times weekly, on Sundays, Mondays, Thrusdays, and Fridays with fares starting as low as $39 one way.

Founded in 2021, Breeze Airways now operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 70 cities in 31 states and has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for the last three consecutive years. That new service is scheduled to begin June 12th.

READ: Southwest to charge for checked bags, sell basic economy seats

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.


©2025 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital & Morning Show Producer for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!