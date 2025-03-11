Breeze Airways announces new Orlando to Key West flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Premium leisure carrier Breeze Airways announced today it will begin a new, nonstop service between Orlando International Airport and Key West International Airport.

The announcement comes after Silver Airways abruptly cancelled all flights out of MCO last week. Silver was the airports 27th largest airline by passenger count in 2024 with routes between Pensacola, Key West, The Bahamas, and Ft. Lauderdale.

Breeze Airways, in a statement, announced they will be conducting flights between the popular in-state route four times weekly, on Sundays, Mondays, Thrusdays, and Fridays with fares starting as low as $39 one way.

Founded in 2021, Breeze Airways now operates more than 275 year-round and seasonal routes to 70 cities in 31 states and has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for the last three consecutive years. That new service is scheduled to begin June 12th.

