Breast cancer awareness: How to support patients, survivors beyond the month

ORLANDO, Fla. — As October comes to a close, so does Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

But raising awareness and supporting those who are battling the disease are year-round.

Shari Johnson, a 13-year breast cancer survivor and 2024 Cure Bowl ambassador, wants to raise the bar on finding a cure.

“Since cancer does not discriminate, it’s just on all of us, really just to raise awareness,” she said. “And if there is someone who is diagnosed, just to know that there’s really not a wrong or right way to love people through a cancer diagnosis. But just showing up and being there for them made all the difference for me and my family.”

Read: ‘Quite a gut punch’: How one woman found gratitude through a breast cancer diagnosis

Here are some events and available fundraising efforts for breast cancer in Central Florida:

Cure Bowl

The Cure Bowl will be held on Dec. 20, 2024. There will also be the annual March 2Cure Walk before, where patients, survivors and allies march to the stadium where the football game will be held.

Leading up to the bowl game, there will be other activities to celebrate those fighting breast cancer and survivors.

Click here for more information.

Read: ‘Beacon of hope’: Cure Bowl, March 2Cure return to Orlando -- this time at UCF (2023)

Central Florida Spotlight: Cure Bowl (WFTV)

Susan G. Komen

This organization centers on raising money for breast cancer. Bowl for a Cure is one of their initiatives that happen year-round.

Click here for more information.

Read: Central Florida breast cancer survivor & patient advocate pushes for change

Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida

The Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida assists families with any financial burdens as they navigate their breast cancer journeys.

Click here for more information.

Read: Early detection for breast cancer risk gets an upgrade with AI technology

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group