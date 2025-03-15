Breaking overnight: OPD investigating deadly shooting at Orlando Plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. — There was a heavy police presence all around Curry Vista Plaza in Orlando overnight Saturday. Multiple OPD vehicles were dispatched and remained at the scene for more than hours.

A Channel 9 crew arrived at the location around 3:30 Saturday morning following reports of a possible shooting or stabbing in the area. The incident happened behind a McDonald’s in the plaza on Curry Ford Road at the corner of Semoran Boulevard.

Officers were focused on the area surrounding a green van that had multiple bullet marks on the ground, which usually indicates the number of shots fired. At the location, Channel 9 was able to confirm with officers that a person was indeed shot and killed just before 3 am.

The medical examiner’s office also had a crew on the scene. Semoran Boulevard, Curry Ford Road, and Pine Crest had been blocked off for traffic initially; they have now been opened.

Channel 9 has reached out to OPD for information and is waiting to hear back.









Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group