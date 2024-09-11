BREAKING: Lake Brantley High School in lockdown

This is a developing story. Lake Brantley High School is currently on lockdown after a tip was received of a possible firearm on campus.

Law enforcement immediately located the student in question and a firearm was found.

Officials are reporting a suspect is in custody and that the firearm was not loaded.

The school is currently in a Code Yellow lockdown until further notice.

Under a Code Yellow lockdown, no individual is allowed on or off campus and students cannot be released until an all clear is received from law enforcement.

This coming a day after rumors of possible violence at the school led to an increased police presence yesterday.

We will continue to update this story as more details are received.

© 2022 Cox Media Group