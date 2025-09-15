Boy, teen accused of damaging school library turned in by their mothers, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been charged with vandalizing Friendship Elementary School in Deltona, causing $50,000 in damage.

Deputies said the boys were turned into law enforcement by their own mothers.

They were identified after a video of the incident was posted online, investigators said.

Deputies said the boys confessed to breaking into the school during the day and returning in the evening to further damage the media center.

They face charges including burglary, trespassing on school grounds, criminal mischief, and theft.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire alarm at the school and discovered a shattered glass door and a vandalized media center.

