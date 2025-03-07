Body-worn camera footage shows no knife was found after an Orange County deputy fired weapon at home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn footage of the night a deputy shot an unarmed homeowner.

Thursday, to commit to community transparency, the department released body-worn camera video from the angles of two deputies who were first on the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit of the suspect involved, deputies were called to the home on West Castle Street for a burglary in process.

Investigators said when they got there, deputies saw no signs of forced entry but saw two men— 26-year-old Jose Luis Lopez-Lopez and 25-year-old Cristian Duran Contreras fighting in the kitchen through a back window.

Before the violent tussle, the affidavit states that Contreras made his way inside Lopez-Lopez’s home by climbing a ladder into his kitchen window. Unwanted, Lopez called the police for help.

Body-worn camera footage shows Lopez-Lopez holding Contreras in the headlock.

According to the arrest affidavit, the two were co-workers for a roofing company and were outside of Lopez-Lopez’s home after work drinking. The affidavit states the two were fighting over money owed for beer.

Contreras wanted money for the bought beer and broke a bottle, becoming aggressive towards Lopez.

The footage shows deputies yelling for Lopez-Lopez to drop a knife, believing Contreras was in imminent danger.

Moments later, two gunshots go off, hitting Lopez-Lopez in the head. Deputies said they immediately rendered aid until paramedics arrived and transported the man to the hospital, where he died.

In the video, you see an object sticking out the side of the window towards the two men--but deputies later discovered that there was no knife found at the scene.

FDLE has taken over the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.

