Boater dies swimming after vessel near Daytona Beach

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A person died after going into the water around the Daytona Beach area Sunday afternoon.

Daytona Beach police were called to the area of the Orange Avenue Bridge on a report that a male was swimming after his vessel in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The caller reported it to authorities after losing sight of him.

The victim was later found dead in the water. He has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

