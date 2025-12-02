Bluey to Make Disney Parks and Experiences Debut in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — “This episode is called: Disney Experiences.” Bluey and Bingo, the main characters of the wildly popular animated show Bluey, are making their Disney Parks debut, according to a recent press release.

“Soon, guests will have the chance to step into the playful world of Bluey at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and aboard select Disney Cruise Line sailings," says Disney Experiences.

The Australian cartoon, which debuted in 2018, has since become one of the most popular children’s properties in the world, even topping the list of 2024’s most streamed programs, according to a year-end Nielsen report. It has since found a home on Disney+, and a Bluey film is expected sometime in 2027.

Bluey and her sister Bingo will begin appearing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom starting in the summer of 2026. Guests will embark on a train heading for the Conservation Station, where they will be able to “play and dance” with Bluey and Bingo.

Similar experiences will debut in 2026 at Disneyland Park and aboard Disney Cruise Line Ships. Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre will transform into the “world of Bluey” starting March 22. Here, Bluey characters will “take the stage alongside a troupe of comedic actors and musicians.”

And as for Disney Cruise Line, Bingo and Bluey will be setting sail aboard the Disney Dream and the Disney Wish, both departing from Fort Lauderdale starting June 2026.

