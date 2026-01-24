Bill in Tallahassee would ease lawsuits against vaccine makers if injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill in Tallahassee seeks to reduce lawsuits against vaccine makers for injuries and was approved by a key Senate committee today.

Sen. Erin Grall, from Vero Beach and the bill’s sponsor, links the legislation to declining childhood vaccination rates.

Sen. Grall expressed the view that the decrease in vaccination rates is due to a “trust issue” related to vaccine accountability. She noted that existing laws hinder holding manufacturers accountable for injuries caused by their vaccines.

Opponents argue that federal laws limit state vaccine liability intervention and warn this bill could further erode public trust in vaccines amid ongoing community scrutiny. Many vaccine injuries go unreported because manufacturers keep injury data internal, making it difficult to determine the true scope.

Sen. Grall stressed, “Vaccines have served an important public health purpose to eradicate disease. This bill, I believe, is a step in rebuilding public trust for proven vaccines by holding manufacturers accountable.”

