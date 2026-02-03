Big thaw continues before next cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The big thaw continues Tuesday in Central Florida.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s Tuesday afternoon and climb into the 70s Wednesday before a cold front arrives mid-week.

The incoming front is scheduled to move through Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, bringing a chance for rain and another drop in temperatures.

While not as extreme as previous weather events, the front will introduce windy conditions and cooler air for the end of the work week.

Tuesday began with below-freezing temperatures in many locations across the region.

Wednesday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with highs reaching the 70s.

This warmup is expected to last for only one day before the front changes the weather pattern and brings a chance for needed rain to the area.

Thursday will see dropping temperatures and windy conditions as the front moves through.

By Friday morning, temperatures are expected to return to the 30s, with afternoon highs reaching the 60s.

Temperatures are forecast to rebound over the weekend, with highs returning to the 70s.

