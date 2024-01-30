Big 12, UCF Football release 2024 football schedules

With football season coming to an end, it’s time to take a look forward to the 2024 slate. First up, college football schedules are starting to be released with the Big 12 Conference releasing their full slate of games on Tuesday. This will be the first Big 12 season without blue-bloods Oklahoma and Texas since the league was formed in 1994.

The official 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ Big 12 football schedule 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/9NiF0hJsEy — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 30, 2024

A few highlights from the UCF schedule release includes:

- 9/28 Big 12 home opener against Deion Sanders and Colorado

- 10/26 Homecoming against BYU

- 11/2 Space Game against Arizona

2024 will also be the first matchup of the long awaited series against Florida. This game will take place in Gainesville on 10/5 with the next 2 games in the series scheduled to take place in 2030 at UCF and 2033 at Florida.

Single game tickets will go on sale later this summer. To join the waitlist click here.





©2024 Cox Media Group