Bedside Enhancements coming to Orlando Health Dr. Phillips

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have ever been unlucky enough to have to spend a night in a hospital bed, you know they aren’t typically a great substitute for your bed at home.

Between the necessary tech and needed adjustments made to those platforms, comfortability often falls by the wayside. But Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips is hoping some recent upgrades will help to improve patient outcomes and comfortability all at the same time.

Orlando Health Bed Upgrade Teams at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips begin a bed upgrade project (Garza, Lisa Maria)

Starting this week, hospital team members began the undertaking of a large scale upgrade to some 300 beds in various units around the hospital. The new, state of the art models look to combine the need for safety and tech, but patient comfortability as well. The new beds will feature pressure relieving gel-mattresses, new patient controls that connect directly with the nurse call system, and even a new bed sensor designed to reduce fall risks.

“Upgrading to these advanced beds represents our commitment to maintaining a safe environment that promotes healing and comfort,” said John Silenzio, director of environmental services at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.

Silenzio, who spearheaded the upgrade project, adds, “It takes an incredible amount of collaboration from our team members to implement a project of this size while continuing to provide the excellent, compassionate care they do every day.”

And while those original beds may not be the most comfortable, they are still a valuable tool in the care for patients. That’s why, after this upgrade has been completed, those original beds will be donated by Orlando Health to multiple local charities to continue their service of patients.

