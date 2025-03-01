Beautiful weekend incoming with highs in the mid-70s

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve closed the work week with more great weather, and the nice conditions will continue into the weekend.

We will see just a few clouds overnight, with somewhat cool temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s.

Plenty of nice weather is on the way for Saturday. We’ll see sunshine early, with a few more clouds in the late afternoon. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

A cold front will sweep through the area Saturday night, bringing slightly cooler temps for Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies to close out the weekend, with temps Sunday in the mid-70s.

Our nice stretch of weather looks to continue into next week. Plenty of sunshine is expected both Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

A storm system will begin to enter the area late Wednesday, bringing scattered showers late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Wednesday, temperatures will soar into the mid-80s.

Behind the system, cooler and drier weather will likely close out next week.





