Bear found injured in tree after being hit by car in Orange County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County came to the aid of a large bear after it was found injured this week.

A black bear was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday and was later found in a tree.

Deputies said they worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help the bear get treatment for its injuries.

While the exact location within Orange County and details about the vehicle involved remain unclear, the primary concern was the bear’s well-being.

Deputies said the bear was successfully relocated for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

