From beaches to theme parks, Central Florida is the place to be this Memorial Day

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 143 million people are planning to vacation in Florida during the Memorial Day holiday.

Central Florida will be the top destination for millions of families.

Because of the surge in visitors, our local hotels and theme parks are packed.

Local leaders say the tourism industry is booming, despite national economic concerns.

According to AAA, Orlando is set to surpass the pre-pandemic record of 6.5 million vacationers over the holiday weekend.

Lower gas prices mean millions more people will be hitting the roads in Central Florida than in recent years.

