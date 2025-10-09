Bail denied for Florida suspect of Los Angeles’ most destructive fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Melbourne man accused of intentionally starting what turned into the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history appeared in a federal courtroom in Orlando Thursday morning.

The judge denied bail for Jonathan Rinderknecht on concerns he is a flight risk. Some of the reasons included him saying he would like to move to Bali, he has no real job and lives with his subkings, and he lied to investigators.

Other reasons include Rinderknecht’s claim that he can’t find his passport, his father lives in France, and he allegedly has declining mental health.

Federal investigators have spent almost nine months building their case against Rinderknecht, 29. He faces charges of malicious destruction by means of a fire of real property owned by an organization receiving federal financial assistance.

He faces five to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. He could face more time if charges over the deaths from the fire are filed.

Twelve people died after the New Year’s Day fire grew, sparking the now-infamous Palisades Fire on Jan. 7. More than 17,000 buildings and homes were destroyed.

Rinderknecht was arrested in Melbourne Tuesday. He appeared in court Wednesday then again for his preliminary hearing on Thursday. One of those details from that hearing is courtroom sketches that were released.

Prosecutors say Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver in the Palisades area at the time of the fire, later moving back to Melbourne after investigators already questioned him.

As investigators built their case against him, a call about a disturbance came in on Sept 19, where he told family he would “burn the house down.”

On Sept 25, his father called and was concerned after he he found a gun in the 29-year old’s room and Rinderknecht allegedly said he would use the gun on his brother-in-law in self-defense. Testimony at the hearing said he kept the gun in a stuffed bear in the garage, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned he had a second gun.

Prosecutors say his family wanted him to leave and offered him $15,000, but he refused. The family said they were afraid of him, so they moved out instead.

Rinderknecht was arrested Tuesday after a ruse call saying he could get some of his stuff from law enforcement, then agents arrested him at a traffic stop.

His next hearing is on Oct. 17 for preliminary and evidence.

It is not yet clear when he will be extradited to California.

