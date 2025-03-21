‘Aviation does not tolerate mistakes’ Southwest Pilot attempts to take off from taxiway from OIA

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — At first glance, a runway and a taxiway might seem interchangeable, but for a pilot to confuse the two could have catastrophic consequences.

According to retired airline and fighter pilot Richard Owen, both are long stretches of pavement at an airport. Owen has flown in and out of Orlando International Airport for years as a commercial airline pilot.

“When you’re taxing onto the runway, it actually has the runway number painted on it, and the runway is a lot wider than a taxiway,” said Owen.

A runway is for aircrafts to take off and land and is built to withstand extreme speeds, marked with directional numbers, and has a powerful lighting system. Meanwhile, a taxiway is simply a path that guides aircraft to and from the runway. It’s narrower, not built for high-speed acceleration, and often cluttered with other planes waiting to depart.

“If there were other aircrafts that were on the taxiway approaching the approach end of the runway, there could have been a serious conflict,” said Owen.

History has seen close calls and tragic accidents from this very error. A single moment of confusion can turn a routine flight into a catastrophe, proving that knowing the difference between a runway and a taxiway isn’t just about terminology—it’s a matter of life and death.

Thursday, crews and passengers aboard Southwest Airlines flight 3278

were escorted off the plane after aborting takeoff from Orlando International Airport.

The airline stated that the crews mistook the taxiway’s surface for the nearby runway. The plane stopped, and passengers were put on another plane for their destination in Albany, N.Y.

When a pilot mistakenly tries to take off from a taxiway, the aircraft could collide with parked planes, ground vehicles, or even buildings.

According to the FAA, an air traffic controller at the airport canceled the takeoff clearance for the flight after the aircraft began its takeoff roll on the taxiway, which runs parallel to the runway.

On a taxiway, the shorter distance may prevent a safe lift-off, leading to an overrun or a crash.

Southwest has stated there were no injuries reported.

Southwest Airlines Statement:

Southwest Airlines Flight 3278 stopped safely on a taxiway at Orlando International Airport this morning after the Crew mistook the surface for the nearby runway. No injuries were reported. Southwest is engaged with the NTSB and FAA to understand the circumstances of the event. The airline accommodated customers on another aircraft to their intended destination of Albany. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

