Autopsy released for man who died on Epic Universe roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly released report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, details the extent of injuries that led to a death on an Epic Universe roller coaster.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died nearly three months ago; the medical examiner ruled his death an accident from over a dozen blunt impact injuries.

The autopsy released by the medical examiner on Friday said Rodriguez Zavala sustained eight injuries to the head and neck, bruises on his torso, and multiple injuries to extremities including a fractured femur.

The new report was released just one day after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found no Universal Orlando Resort employees were negligent in Rodriguez Zavala’s death.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’ investigative report, Rodriguez Zavala’s girlfriend told investigators he hit his head multiple times on a metal bar on the ride.

Investigators said Rodriguez Zavala’s girlfriend told investigators it took a few times for Universal employees to lock him into the ride, “However when the ride began the first downhill… Kevin flew forward striking his head.”

The Sheriff’s Office report doesn’t state how Rodriguez Zavala was able to slip far enough out of his restraint to hit his head multiple times.

Rodriguez Zavala’s family said Kevin had spinal cord atrophy and that he often used a wheelchair to get around, but the family attorney Ben Crump has maintained Kevin’s disability had nothing to do with his death.

Just 17-days after Rodriguez Zavala’s death on stardust racers, the ride was back up and running.

Universal Orlando Resort’s president told employees at the time , they had completed a technical and operational review of the ride and even hired a third-party engineer who ultimately found the ride systems functioned properly.

However, the company updated the rider safety guide for the ride after Rodriguez Zavala’s death. There were always warnings for the coaster, stating riders had to be able to stay upright and support their neck and torso. Additionally, those with back and neck injuries were told not to ride, but the updated warning signs now say those with weakened bones or muscles shouldn’t board Stardust Racers and anyone using a wheelchair has to be able to walk independently to their seat.

Channel 9 spoke with Gary Deel, a hospitality professor and expert witness with FC Consulting, which specializes in hospitality litigation.

He explained rides always undergo extensive testing before they are open to the public.

Deel told Channel 9, 3-D models are often created during the design phase and dummy’s wearing multiple sensors are often placed on the ride during testing to evaluate possible safety concerns.

Amusement Ride Expert Ken Martin added that testing often determines the warning signs posted at parks.

“They all have an obligation to provide adequate warning,” Martin said, “On an amusement ride, we have to be very concerned about the gravitational forces or G forces…You’ve got to meet requirements.”

Matt Dietz serves as the Clinical Director of the Disability Inclusion and Advocacy Law Clinic at Nova Southeastern University. He reviewed the Sherrif’s Office Investigation into Rodriguez Zavala’s death and spoke with Channel 9 Friday.

“I’m personally curious to see what this does with not only this ride, but other rides. Are other rides going to take-on the same restrictions as this ride does?” Dietz said.

Dietz worries the case could cause some theme parks to restrict rights of folks with disabilities to their detriment.

“The end of the day, after all the suits are done, after a cause is determined, are they going to leave those restrictions in place?” said Dietz,” I think all theme parks should do testing with folks with disabilities. Just as they do testing with all folks without disabilities to determine whether or not a ride is safe and how a ride affects somebody.”

