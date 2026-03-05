Authorities: Sheriff charged with DUI had been drinking Four Lokos since 6 a.m.

Hall County, Georgia — Hall County Sheriff Gerald Jay Couch was arrested for driving under the influence after reportedly drinking Four Loko for hours.

The story was confirmed by the sheriff’s deputy who stopped him and the trooper who found spilled Bahama Mama alcoholic beverages in his county-issued vehicle.

The 63-year-old sheriff showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and unsteadiness on his feet.

He had a breathalyzer score of .212, almost three times the legal limit in Georgia.

Couch was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, and open container, and spent five hours in custody before being released on bond.

As an elected official, he cannot be fired, but the state governor has the power to investigate and potentially suspend or charge him with a felony.

Four Loko typically has a high alcohol by volume level, with most 24 oz cans containing around 14 percent ABV, much higher than most beers.

