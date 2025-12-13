Attempted murder arrest after Facebook Marketplace deal turns violent

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a seller during a botched transaction involving a $115,000 watch on Facebook Marketplace, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Abijah Antonio Javois faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle following the Nov. 10 incident.

The victim had arranged to sell Javois a Richard Mill 11-03 McLaren watch at the Altamonte Mall, with discussions taking place that morning and a meeting scheduled for later that afternoon.

According to the affidavit, Javois drove off after handing the victim fake money, which the victim quickly realized.

The victim pursued Javois for approximately 11 miles before Javois stopped near the 1400 block of 45th Street, exited his vehicle, and allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim.

According to OCSO, Javois opened fire as the victim attempted to flee, hitting him in the jaw and shoulder and leaving four bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim tried to drive himself to the hospital but crashed at I-4 and Kaley Avenue. First responders transported him to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and spoke with law enforcement.

The cameras on the victim’s Tesla helped investigators identify Javois’ vehicle and track him down.

During his first appearance, Javois was denied bond and ordered not to contact the victim or witnesses, return to the scene, possess weapons or firearms, or engage in virtual marketplace transactions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group